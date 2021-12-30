Clarion County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Two Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, December 29.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,500 while the death toll increased to 171.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,850 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/29/21 – 16,765

12/28/21 – 12,905

12/27/21 – 10,806

12/23/21 through 12/26/21 – 38,618

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11754 72 11826 274 Butler 32326 292 32618 614 (1 new) Clarion 6473 27 6500 171 (1 new) Clearfield 14346 66 14412 259 (2 new) Crawford 14960 115 15075 259 (1 new) Elk 5302 20 5322 74 Forest 1848 2 1850 31 Indiana 12368 73 12441 297 Jefferson 6827 22 6849 185 (1 new) McKean 6283 22 6304 113 Mercer 17958 100 18058 427 (2 new) Venango 8909 23 8932 200 Warren 5585 9 5594 180 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.