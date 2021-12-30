Featured Local Job: Residential Plumbing Service Technician

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Residential Plumbing Service Technician.

Min Yrs Experience: 5 Years

Education: High School/GED

Salary Range: $45,000-$60,000

Job Description:

Plumbing Service Technician needed for small HVAC and Plumbing service company located in Clarion, PA. The successful candidate will be required to service, repair maintain, and at times install residential plumbing systems.

Technical abilities needed by the successful candidate include:

Water Heater service and installation

Pipe Fitting with Copper, PEX, Quest, CPVC, PVC, ABS, Poly and Iron/threaded pipe

Neat and quality workmanship

Pump service and installation

General troubleshooting

Gas line sizing

Drain Cleaning

Water conditioning

Personal attributes of the successful candidate include:

Good communication skills

Enjoy and be comfortable interacting with customers

Able to work independently

Ability to explore customer needs and provide them with service options to meet their needs

Safe driver

Desire to be a team member and participate in the development and execution of company policies

The essential functions of the Service Technician are to provide general mechanical repairs and services. This position handles service calls to customers in their homes and utilizes customer

service training to educate and assist customers in choosing service, products, and payment options.

Benefits Offered:

Medical

Retirement

Vehicle Provided

Gas

Other Benefits include:

Retirement plan with a 3% match by the company

Training

Paid holidays

Paid Vacation

Bonus – Bonuses and/or spiffs by program

Well stocked service van

Company provided cell phone

Possible relocation assistance

To apply, send resumes to [email protected]

