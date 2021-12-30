Local Man Injured As Vehicle Slams into Tree on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a local man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Christmas Day on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 25, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 42-year-old David P. Hartzell, of Shippenville, was traveling north on State Route 68 and a deer ran into the left, rear passenger door of his 2004 Subaru Legacy.

Hartzell swerved and lost control of the Subaru and over-corrected. The vehicle then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and then continued north and struck several small trees and brush. The vehicle came to a rest, facing north against a tree.

Hartzell suffered suspected minor injuries, but he refused transport, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.