 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Injured As Vehicle Slams into Tree on Route 68

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Emergency 911 SceneMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a local man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Christmas Day on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 25, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 42-year-old David P. Hartzell, of Shippenville, was traveling north on State Route 68 and a deer ran into the left, rear passenger door of his 2004 Subaru Legacy.

Hartzell swerved and lost control of the Subaru and over-corrected. The vehicle then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and then continued north and struck several small trees and brush. The vehicle came to a rest, facing north against a tree.

Hartzell suffered suspected minor injuries, but he refused transport, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.