Local Men to Collect Rebuilding Supplies for Kentucky Tornado Victims

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Three local men will be collecting rebuilding supplies for victims of the recent Kentucky tornado outbreak.

Tornadoes plowed through Kentucky late Friday, December 10, and into Saturday, December 11, leaving hundreds of people homeless, according to accuweather.com. Widespread destruction across Mayfield, Kentucky, was noted.

According to Ben Ochs, of Lucinda and one of the organizers of the collection, he, his son, Nicholas Ochs, and Mark Clinger will be accepting building supplies on January 1 at the C-93 radio station from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hall.

The men are leaving for Texas on Sunday, January 2, and will be stopping in Mayfield, Kentucky, to drop off the donations.

“This is going to be three area guys going to Texas, and we’re taking a trailer, and we’re going to load up anything anyone wants to donate as far as cleanup and rebuilding,” Ochs told exploreClarion.com.

“We’re taking shovels, generators, chainsaws, crowbars, hammers, anything to work with.”

Ochs wants to focus on things to help clean up the damage caused by the tornados and rebuild the damaged buildings. He is looking for new items or items in good and reliable condition.

Clothing, bedding, or food items are a “whole different ballgame,” he explained.

“Everything got blown away or destroyed, and there is Red Cross and everybody else down there, so we’re going straight to something different, a little more on the tool side of it.”

Ochs said that he feels the need to help because they are going through the part of Kentucky hit by the tornados taking their 8×20′ trailer with them, which originally was going to be empty on the ride down.

“When you go through an area like that, and it ever happened to you, man, you just want to help them out,” Ochs noted.

“God’s been good to us, all of us, you know what I mean,” he said. “We’re thankful we don’t have a problem like that here and have to rely on something. If we ever did, we’d hope someone would jump in and help us.”

Stressing that he is not looking for attention, Ochs said that he is merely seeking to help those impacted by this tragic weather event.

“Just people helping people,” he stated. “We aren’t looking for fame or anything like that. Any organization that wants to help though, that’s fine, too.”

