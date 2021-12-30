Mark W. Garris, 60, of Parker, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, December 28, 2021 at his home.

Mark was born in Erie on April 8, 1961. He was the son of the late Clifford O. “Red” and Catherine E. Kriebel (Davis) Garris.

He was a 1980 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and also attended Clarion County Vo-Tech.

Mark had attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Emlenton.

He had been employed by Penn United and later by Terry Kahle in Knox.

In his early years, Mark enjoyed farming.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and helping others with their auto repairs.

Surviving are five siblings, Martha Cochran and her husband, Glenn, Matthew W. Garris, Maxine Wells, Cheryl Lapinski, and Debbie Hoff, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jackie Davis, Martin Connor, James Connor, and Clarence Connor, and a sister, Mary Lou Pierce.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home Friday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jacob L. Langdon, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.