Opiod Settlement Bringing Over $1 Million to Clarion County With Strings Attached

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County will receive $1,022,583.00 as its share of the historic Jensen opioid settlement that will bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, with up to $232 million delivered in 2022.

“There are strings attached, and we can only use it for education and training,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

While it is up to local governments who have signed on to the settlement to decide where the funds will ultimately be allocated, the settlement stipulates that every dollar of funding must be used to combat the opioid crisis.

Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved Tharan to sign Opioid Settlement Agreements on behalf of Clarion County and three other related forms, including:

• Subdivision Distributor Settlement Participation Form.

• Pennsylvania Subdivision Intrastate Settlement Participation Form.

• Subdivision Janssen Settlement Participation Form.

Annual Reorganization Meeting to Be Held on January 4

Commissioners will be sworn in on January 4 at 9:00 a.m. in Court Room One and will hold its annual reorganizational meeting at 10:00 a.m. in the County Administration Building.

Commissioners’ Meeting on December 28

At the Tuesday morning meeting, Commissioners approve several other purchases and agreements.

• A professional service agreement recognized Clarion Hospital provided administration of COVID-19 vaccines for Clarion County residents for the clinic last year.

– This is our PEMA grant to get the hospital reimbursed for their expenses.

• Approved a contract with Meadville Plate Glass Co., Inc. to install windows in the Clarion County 9-1-1 Training Center at the Clarion County Complex in Shippenville for $6,615.00.

• Approved an office lease agreement with QEP Co., Inc. for office and warehouse space at the Clarion County Complex in Shippenville until August 31, 2022, for $2,000.00 per month.

– QEP is a world-leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and residential projects. QEP was the tenant in the former SORCE warehouse.

• Approved the following Public Safety contracts:

– Emergency Dispatch and Paging Base Stations. Cost: $91,607.68

– Wide Area Fire Operations System Base Stations. Cost: $248,006.68

– Combining Equipment and Batteries and One Antenna System with Installation. Cost: $132,166.00

– Police P25 Dispatch Base Stations. Cost: $145,124.24

• Approved two CDBG Program extensions requested by Clarion Borough.

(2016 CDBG program – This request is to extend the time to spend the funds from December 31, 2021, to April 29, 2022, and 2018 CDBG program.

– This request is to extend the time to spend the funds from March 20, 2022, to December 31, 2022.)

• Announced the sheriff rehired Jeffery Slagle to fill the vacant position of sheriff deputy. Full-time, union. 40 hours/week. Starting rate $12.50/hr. Effective: 12/20/2021.

• Approved a contract renewal with Thomas Reuters for West Complete Print and ProView ebook Products. Term: 60 months. Effective Date: 12/13/2021. Cost: $194.08 per month.

– The purchase is for the law library.

