Patricia Ann Summerville, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 4, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Juanita Bullock Johnston.

She married Irvin Summerville on October 15, 1953. They were married for 46 years before his death on September 8, 1999.

*Pat graduated from Shippenville High School in 1952 and worked for Owens Illinois for 41 years before retiring.

She loved to crochet and made many beautiful afghans for everyone she knew.

Pat was an avid reader, card player and puzzler.

She enjoyed her trips to the beach with her sisters and friends.

But above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Pat enjoyed hosting holidays, picnics, and birthdays for her entire family.

She is survived by her three children: Michael (Lori) Summerville and Richard (Rose) Summerville of Shippenville, and Beth Ann (Bruce) Johnson of Marble; eight grandchildren: Joshua (Meagan) Summerville, Brandon Summerville, Corry Summerville, Tessa (Joe) Cervenec, Dylan Summerville, Dalton (Kiana) Summerville, Brady Johnson and Nathan Johnson.

Pat is also survived by five great grandchildren: Kellen, Lucas and Emmry Summerville and Ella and Jace Cervenec, and two brothers, Robert Johnston and James Johnston.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters: Maxine Jenerette, Georgene Fulton, Retha Wells and Elaine Shoup, and two brothers, Harry Johnston and William Johnston.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for all the care, love and kindness that they provided to Pat.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Patricia A. Summerville to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or online at www.alz.org or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Pat’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

