Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a collision that occurred last Thursday morning on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash involved 20-year-old Rozina M. McCanna, of East Brady, and 22-year-old Ty M. Hedrick, of Rimersburg, on Route 68, at its intersection with Sandy Hollow Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say around 11:29 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, McCanna was traveling on Sandy Hollow Road in her 2011 Subaru Impreza, and she pulled out onto Route 68 in front of Hedrick’s 2011 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on Route 68. The Nissan then struck the Subaru.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

McCanna was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.