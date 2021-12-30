 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-redMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a collision that occurred last Thursday morning on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash involved 20-year-old Rozina M. McCanna, of East Brady, and 22-year-old Ty M. Hedrick, of Rimersburg, on Route 68, at its intersection with Sandy Hollow Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say around 11:29 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, McCanna was traveling on Sandy Hollow Road in her 2011 Subaru Impreza, and she pulled out onto Route 68 in front of Hedrick’s 2011 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on Route 68. The Nissan then struck the Subaru.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

McCanna was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.