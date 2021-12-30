Police Seek Public’s Help With Information on Theft at German Hill Road Camp

KINGSLEY TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for information regarding a theft that occurred at a camp located on German Hill Road.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft at a camp on German Hill Road in which $3,112.00 worth of items were stolen. The incident occurred sometime between 6:00 p.m. on November 30 and 3:00 p.m. on December 9.

Through investigation, state police determined multiple items were stolen from the outside of the victim’s camp.

The stolen property was listed as follows:

Camouflage backpack – Value $80

Leupold rangefinder – Value $200

Bushnell binoculars – Value $250

SureFire flashlight – Value $70

Headlamp flashlight – Value $40

Buck 6″ fixed blade knife with leather sheath – Value $100

Packable rain gear (pants, jacket) – Value $25

Gerber multi-tool – Value $35

T.R.U. Ball compound bow release – Value $65

Ameristep Limb Saw – Value $35

Walmart waist pack – Value $30

Scent Lok camo gloves – Value $35

Gun bag – Value $60

Uncle Mike’s .357 holster – Value $25

HKS speed loader – Value $40

Ammunition cartridge holder – Value $15

Life Straw water filter – Value $15

Walmart gear hanger – Value $9

Hunter Specialties deer drag harness – Value $10

Hunter Specialties butt out tool – Value $12

Hugo Boss prescription glasses .0829 with case – Value $719

Ruger .357 Magnum, 6″ Nickle-plated barrel – Value $1,039

Winchester .357 Magnum ammunition – Value $98

Winchester .38 Special ammunition – Value $26

CCI .22 Magnum ammunition – Value $79

The victim is listed as a 61-year-old Edinburg man.

An investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville asks anyone with information on the theft to contact them at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

