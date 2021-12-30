Shippenville Man Jailed for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 12-Year-Old Girl

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is behind bars in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer filed the following charges against Michael Allen Dyess, 40, of Shippenville, on Tuesday:

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Indecent Assault without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Dyess was arraigned on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Tpr. Bauer, the investigation was initiated on December 28, 2021, after the victim arrived at the Clarion State Police barracks with her parents and reported that Dyess had been “inappropriately touching her in a sexual manner.”

An interview with the victim revealed that the alleged abuse took place at a residence in Shippenville and began when the victim was 8 years old.

The victim told police that the abuse continued consistently for four years with the most recent occurrence happening during Christmas break 2021.

The criminal complaint states the victim told police that Dyess “digitally penetrated her genitals and anus with his hands on multiple occasions.”

The victim indicated that contact occurred every time Dyess helped bathe her and while he tucked her into bed.

Dyess allegedly told the victim not to tell her mother and “what he was doing was a secret.”

A warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of Michael Dyess.

Dyess was lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

