 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Blast from the Past: Beverage-Air Started as The Punxsutawney Co.

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Dec 29 16-02-08Originally know as The Punxsutawney Co., Beverage-Air started out as a line of bottle coolers.

While standard bottle coolers were available, these branded Pepsi-Cola display coolers were marketed specifically to “give your product that extra point-of-sale push.”

A budget line, deluxe line, cafeteria models, and display merchandisers were all offered as part of the Beverage-Air Pepsi-Cola line of display coolers. Check out their latest version of display merchandisers here: http://ow.ly/VNXT50H9Qnu.

This framed sales literature is just one of many that hang in their conference room to continuously remind all exactly where it all started.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more “blasts from the past.”

Want to be part of the Beverage-Air Family?

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, is looking to hire several candidates to fill current vacancies.

They currently have openings for several various positions.

Starting pay rate is $13.50/hour. No experience is required.

IMG_0246(1)

Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.

What Beverage-Air offers:

– Premium pay for the weekend shift
– Quarterly pay progression reviews
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Comprehensive benefits package

IMG_0252

Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.