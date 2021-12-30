SPONSORED: Blast from the Past: Beverage-Air Started as The Punxsutawney Co.
Originally know as The Punxsutawney Co., Beverage-Air started out as a line of bottle coolers.
While standard bottle coolers were available, these branded Pepsi-Cola display coolers were marketed specifically to “give your product that extra point-of-sale push.”
A budget line, deluxe line, cafeteria models, and display merchandisers were all offered as part of the Beverage-Air Pepsi-Cola line of display coolers. Check out their latest version of display merchandisers here: http://ow.ly/VNXT50H9Qnu.
This framed sales literature is just one of many that hang in their conference room to continuously remind all exactly where it all started.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more “blasts from the past.”
Want to be part of the Beverage-Air Family?
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, is looking to hire several candidates to fill current vacancies.
They currently have openings for several various positions.
Starting pay rate is $13.50/hour. No experience is required.
Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.
What Beverage-Air offers:
– Premium pay for the weekend shift
– Quarterly pay progression reviews
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Comprehensive benefits package
Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.