State Police: Six Killed, 90 Injured in Crashes Over Christmas Holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 24 to December 26, 2021.

Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.



Crash Data – 3 Days

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021 488 4 6 90 41 1 2019 376 0 0 78 40 0



Enforcement Data – 3 Days

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 181 1,131 24 124 2,728 2019 179 1,885 17 181 3,800

More information on 2021 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.