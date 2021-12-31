$2.4M in DCNR Grant Coming for Development of Armstrong Trail; $94K for Knox and Kane Rail Trail in Forest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County will be receiving more than $2.4 million in a DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grant for the development of the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township.

The work will include the rehabilitation of the Brady Tunnel, ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

An additional $94,000.00 will be sent to the Headwaters Charitable Trust in Howe and Jenks Townships in Forest County for the construction of two miles of trail between State Route 66 and Jenks Road.

The money is part of $70 million in grants for 317 recreation and community improvements projects Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced on Thursday.

“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together — a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded — improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”

The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.

“This important $70 million investment in outdoor recreation, infrastructure and conservation will leverage approximately $196 million in local, county, and private investments, giving every state dollar more power for the public good,” Gov. Wolf said.

The grants will support a variety of proposals including 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers; and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.

Find a complete list of grants by county on the DCNR website.

Pennsylvania has more than 6,200 local parks and 121 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons.

