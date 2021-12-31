A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 3am. Low around 44. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Showers. High near 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

