Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoked-Almond Cheese Toasts

Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Smoked almonds add a special touch to the chunky cheese spread!

Ingredients

3/4 cup whipped cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
3/4 cup chopped smoked almonds
1/2 cup soft sun-dried tomato halves (not packed in oil), chopped
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 French bread baguette (10-1/2 ounces), cut into 1/4-inch slices
Chopped fresh chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and milk until smooth. Stir in cheeses, almonds, tomato, and pepper; spread over bread slices.

-Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. If desired, top with chopped fresh chives.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

