Clarion County Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases; Four Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, December 30.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,526 while the death toll remained at 171.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 1,854 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/30/21 – 20,104

12/29/21 – 16,765

12/28/21 – 12,905

12/27/21 – 10,806

12/24/21 through 12/26/21 – 17,422

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11826 64 11890 275 (1 new) Butler 32618 233 32851 614 Clarion 6500 26 6526 171 Clearfield 14412 75 14487 260 (1 new) Crawford 15075 80 15155 260 (1 new) Elk 5322 13 5335 76 (2 new) Forest 1850 4 1854 31 Indiana 12441 88 12529 297 Jefferson 6849 33 6882 185 McKean 6304 18 6322 114 (1 new) Mercer 18058 97 18155 430 (3 new) Venango 8932 19 8951 200 Warren 5594 6 5600 180

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

