Clarion Hospital Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 30, 2021

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/29/2021: 19,041

Test obtained at CH: 15,840

Positives: 3,780

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/29/2021: 88,026

Tests obtained at BMH: 26,482

Positives: 12,273

Hospital Inpatients as of 12/30/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: CH reported 2 deaths 12/26/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 42 patients. 0 suspected. 42 confirmed. 8 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death 12/24/2021, 1 death 12/27/2021, 1 death 12/28/2021.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.