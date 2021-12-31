 

Clarion University Wrestling: Will Feldkamp Named MAC Wrestler of the Week for December 30

Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion_v_Bloomsburg_2021_173CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced on Thursday that Will Feldkamp is the conference’s Wrestler of the Week for December 30.

Feldkamp is the second Golden Eagle wrestler to claim the honor so far this year, joining John Worthing.

Feldkamp notched a key win by fall in Clarion’s 21-19 win over Buffalo, with his pin over Sam Mitchell scoring the Golden Eagles enough team points to come back from a 19-12 deficit with two bouts remaining in the action. The Golden Eagles needed two individual wins – one by bonus points – to have a chance to defeat the Bulls on the road on Dec. 23. Feldkamp saw to it they would have that chance, pinning Mitchell with 52 seconds remaining in the third period to cut the Bulls’ lead to 19-18. That enabled Clarion to win the team match in the heavyweight bout, with Ty Bagoly beating Toby Cahill by decision.

With the win, Feldkamp improved to 13-2 on the season, and the pin was his fifth straight win by fall. He currently ranks 32nd nationally at 197 pounds according to WrestleStat’s ranking formula.


