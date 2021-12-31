 

David C. Lenhart

Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-nXnWZLcbZCwrDavid C. Lenhart, 57, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

He was born on April 24, 1964 in Oil City, PA to the late James Harold (Duck) and Helen (Guth) Lenhart.

David grew up in Lucinda with his big brother and many cousins.

He was a 1982 graduate of North Clarion High School.

After graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force for a short time before returning to Clarion County.

Through the years, David had held various positions and worked several places.

He really enjoyed his time with his family and friends, especially Rita.

David enjoyed playing video games, movies, target shooting, his cats and his chickens.

He had a quirky sense of humor that always made everyone smile or chuckle.

David was strong willed and followed his belief in God.

He will be sadly missed by his longtime special friend, Rita Wingard; his nephews: Tim Lenhart and his wife Marlene and their children of Knox, Charles Lenhart of Clarion, and Joe Lenhart of Sarver; and many cousins, especially Debi Kaltenbach.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his only sibling, James E. Lenhart.

Arrangements are being handled by Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.

His final resting place shall be with his parents as per his wishes at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lucinda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


