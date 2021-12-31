Deer Creek Winery to Host New Year’s Eve Celebration With Live Music by Sam Stuckey
Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music by Sam Stuckey at Deer Creek Winery.
Sam Stuckey will be performing from 7:00 p.m. until midnight on Friday, December 31.
Join in the fun at Deer Creek and enjoy an evening of food specials, watching the ball drop, a toast to the new year on Deer Creek, and so much more.
Admission is free.
Register here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events held at Deer Creek Winery, call at 814-354-7392 or visit their website here.
