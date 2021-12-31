Featured Local Job: Quality Assurance-Risk Management

The Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) department currently has an opening for a Quality Assurance-Risk Management position.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 28, 2021

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Complete a quality assessment and improvement process on all Developmental Disabilities providers in Clarion County Review, approve and/or deny Variance Requests Become a Certified Investigator by attending CIT training Ensure individuals are eligible for DD services and offer a choice of SC entities Create the Quality Management (QM) Plan that reflects how Clarion Administrative Entity (EI) will measure, remediate, and improve its performance in a manner consistent with the department’s QM Strategy. This will ensure sustained compliance with Waiver assurances and to contribute towards achieving the Department’s identified priorities for improvement. Ensure that Clarion County AE manages its Waiver Capacity. This includes the overall process of properly maintaining the AE’s Waiver Capacity Commitment which includes following department approved policies and procedures relating to Waiver Capacity Commitment, Maintaining Reserved Capacity (including the tracking of individuals due to hospitalization or rehabilitation care), Waiver Residential Vacancy Management and management of Unanticipated Emergencies. Manage the PUNS Process to ensure that those with Emergency needs are prioritized correctly Ensure that all individuals accessing services and supports are eligible for funding and have had their Service Preference and Level of Care determined, been assessed through the Statewide Needs Assessment, and that Financial Eligibility has been determined Ensure that all transfers in and out of Clarion County are handled in a manner approved by ODP Ensure that gaps in services are identified and that services are sought to fill those gaps Actively ensure that choice of Provider and Services is offered to individuals Ensure that individuals have received the Notice of Fair Hearing Rights and that the AE implements Department decisions Supports the Provider community by providing technical assistance in claims resolution Ensure that all waiver records are maintained, and that access is granted in accordance with Department processes Ensure that Individual Support Plans (ISPs) are reviewed, approved, and authorized for all Waiver/ base services Oversee the implementation of the ISP to ensure services and supports arc being provided to meet the individual’s needs and that progress towards outcomes is being documented Incident Management — Review and approve/disapprove incident reports within the time frames established by ODP. Finalize Certified Investigations and ensure that recommendations are implemented to ensure client health and safety Oversee the Independent Monitoring for Quality provider and act as liaison when needed between entities to ensure issues are followed up on and the loop has been closed Share information with Provider agencies and facilitate various County meetings such as the ID Provider Meeting or Risk Management Meetings

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION EXCERCISED:

None

SUPERVISION RECIEVED:

Receives instruction and guidance from the Developmental Disabilities Deputy Administrator.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Periodically works beyond normal work hours

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related social service field. Two years of experience working in the field of Developmental Disabilities.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential job duties. Must possess considerable knowledge of the principles and practices of performance measurement and quality management Must have considerable knowledge of the principles and methods applied to the collecting, reviewing, analyzing, and interpreting statistical data Must have considerable knowledge of modern office management methods Must be able to plan, organize and direct the work of others Must be able to comprehend program goals, objectives, and operations and to relate them to administrative analysis Must possess knowledge of the current social, economic, and health problems and resources as they relate to the field of developmental disabilities Must possess knowledge of the basic principles and methods involved in working with mentally disabled adults and children Must be able to exercise judgment and discretion in applying and interpreting departmental policies and procedures Must be able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other administrative officials and the public Must be able to express ideas clearly and concisely both orally and in written form Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: January 11, at 4:00 PM.

