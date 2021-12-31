Hearing for 83-Year-Old Man Accused of Slapping, Threatening to Kill Caretaker Due in Court Next Thursday

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next Thursday afternoon for a Brookville man who allegedly slapped a woman and threatened to kill her.

Court documents indicate 83-year-old Leroy C. Stephan is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Eldred Township in late November.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:11 p.m. on November 26, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Bottom Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, a known female victim who resides with and cares for Leroy Stephan reported that Stephan had been becoming increasingly violent over the past few months. The victim told police Stephan becomes agitated quickly and had been acting out physically against her and several other family members.

The victim told police she had asked to use Stephan’s car to go to work and Stephan began yelling at her, then slapped her across the face twice, and pushed her to the ground.

The victim reported that Stephan then threatened to kill her and other family members.

According to the complaint, when Stephan found out that the victim called the police, he got into his vehicle to leave, but the victim stood behind the car in an attempt to stop him. Stephan reportedly then hit the gas and reversed toward the victim, who had to dive out of the way.

The complaint notes the victim’s foot was struck by the tire of the vehicle.

Police observed redness and light swelling on the victim’s left cheek, though she didn’t complain of any pain or injuries, according to the complaint.

Stephan was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 2:42 p.m. on November 27.

