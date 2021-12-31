Hearing for Tionesta Woman Charged With Misleading Police About Location of Wanted Man Set for Next Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday morning for a Tionesta woman who reportedly misled police about the location of a man wanted on an active arrest warrant.

Court documents indicate 63-year-old Cynthia Latona is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, on the following charge:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, Felony 3

She is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Cynthia Latona called Clarion-based State Police and advised that Patrick Snyder, who was wanted on warrants, had contacted her and stated he was at a known business in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

After checking the business and not finding Snyder, police called Latona back. She then reported that Snyder said he would be at the Monroe Township business, but when she checked the number he called from, she found it was the number of a different business in Clarion Borough.

Police proceeded to the second business, but still didn’t locate Snyder. However, the employees at the business said a man used their phone to make a call. Police then checked video surveillance and discovered Snyder had been in the store, according to the complaint.

The video footage showed that after being in the store, Snyder went outside and waited, and around 2:50 p.m., he got into a silver Dodge RAM 1500 that pulled up outside.

Police then contacted Latona again.

She reportedly continued to say she didn’t know where Snyder was and that he had just told her he was at the Monroe Township business. She contacted police again at 3:33 p.m. and said Snyder called her back and said he was at another business in Shippenville, but she “had no idea where he is,” the complaint indicates.

After reviewing the video footage, police spoke to Latona and told her the video surveillance at the Clarion Borough business showed her picking Snyder up and leaving with him.

According to the complaint, Latona then admitted she had picked him up at the Clarion Borough business and had taken him to the business in Shippenville, where he got out of her vehicle.

Latona was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 2.

RELATED:

Cases Move Forward Against Shippenville Man Accused in Forgery, Vehicle Theft Cases

Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Attempting to Steal Vehicles in Clarion University Parking Lots

Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Stealing, Forging Woman’s Rent Check

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.