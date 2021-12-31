 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Newbie Fire Company Rescues Dog Trapped in Abandoned Building

Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

image (10)SOUTH BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The New Bethlehem Fire Company responded to a call at an abandoned building in South Bethlehem where they rescued a trapped dog on Thursday, December 30.

“I got a call from the control center about five after ten (on Thursday) about someone that lost their dog in an abandoned building over there,” New Bethlehem Fire Chief told exploreClarion.com. “Then, I called the guys to get some equipment arranged went over. We were going to bring more equipment because where he fell through was anywhere from one foot to three or four feet deep of water.”

Fox explained they ultimately brought a ladder and put it down the hole. One of the New Bethlehem firefighters came down, and the dog went to him, allowing itself to be taken back to the surface.

“It was a touchy situation. We were going to work a little bit more safely, but when the dog came over, he got in the deep water, and we were able to grab it and send it up the ladder.”

The dog, whose name is Puppers and belongs to Brandi Kline, of South Bethlehem, was not injured.

271121995_4936609943049939_9099276223221908271_n

Fox said the fire company does animal rescues “off and on,” including some strange ones, particularly rescuing a cow in a swimming pool.

“We’ve done some animal rescues through the years. This one, the dog was there, was scared and wanted help,” he explained.

The abandoned building Puppers was stuck in is located next to the South Bethlehem Borough building on Grant Street.

Fox stated the building has been abandoned for many years but was previously the New Bethlehem power station in the 1920s and then a water softening plant. Since then, the building has fallen into disrepair, and the current owner of the property stores cars outside of it and does not venture inside.

Puppers got in because someone had kicked in the door, Fox said.

“We put the screws back in the door and sealed it, but if someone wants in, they can just kick the door in again,” he stated.

Though the situation ended well, it could have been worse.

“Just luckily it wasn’t a child,” said Fox. “That’s what a lot of people said. It’s an old, rotten, wooden floor. You drop down, you drop down a good way, probably ten feet.”

271144174_4936610436383223_9217392627818653610_n

271112014_4936610306383236_3474964130579416091_n

270369809_4936609849716615_1095267033240047290_n

270575347_4936610066383260_8013323692519276568_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.