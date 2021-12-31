Norma R. Poulson, 91, of Oil City, PA., passed away peacefully Dec. 23, 2021 at her home.

Born July 20, 1930 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frank M. & Mary Beatrice Stiller Redfield.

Norma was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married on Oct. 11, 1952 to Richard D. “Dick” Poulson and he preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2010.

Norma had worked many years for McFate, McFate & McFate Law Firm as a legal secretary.

She enjoyed playing bridge, and was a member of the Christian Mothers Association.

Norma belonged to Our Lady Help of Christians Church for many years and the rosary society at the church until the church closed, and was currently a member of St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by one son, David Poulson of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers Ansel Redfield, Wesley Redfield and Arthur Redfield and a sister Viola Keefner.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Joseph Church.

Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

