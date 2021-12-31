ROUNDUP: Moniteau Girls Basketball Team Wins Mercer Tournament Title Behind Davina Pry, Kelly

MERCER, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Davina Pry scored 14 points and also had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Moniteau girls basketball team toppled host Mercer, 43-29, to win the Mercer Christmas Tournament title on Thursday night.

Catherine Kelly added eight points and 12 rebounds and was named tournament MVP. Kelly scored 21 points in the win over Sharon Wednesday.

(Pictured above: Davina Pry, left, and Catherine Kelly pose with their trophies after Moniteau won the Mercer Christmas Tournament.)

Pry also made the all-tournament team.

Moniteau held a slim 18-15 lead at the half against Mercer but used a big third quarter to pull away. The Warriors outscored the Mustangs 14-7 in the frame.

SHENANGO 57, REDBANK VALLEY 54 – Alivia Huffman scored 14 points and Mylee Harmon added 11, but the Bulldogs were edged in the championship game of the Shenango Christmas Tournament by the hosts.

Huffman and Harmon were named to the all-tournament team.

BOYS

Christian Simko scored 19 points and Devon Lauer added 12 to lead Clarion to a 53-47 win over Marion Center at the Punxsutawney Tournament.

Dawson Smail also reached double figures with 10 points for the Bobcats.

Lauer came up big in the fourth quarter for Clarion with three clutch 3-pointers for nine of his points. The Bobcats outscored Marion Center 16-9 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Simko had a huge third period with 10 points to help Clarion keep pace. The Bobcats trailed 38-37 after three quarters.

