Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother, Daughter, and Sister Sharon Diane (Smith) Grafton, 71, of Worthington, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021 at UPMC St. Margaret’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 30, 1950 in Brookville to Doris Kammerdeiner and the late Richard “Dick” Smith.

Sharon was retired and was a member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church.

She was a paramedic for over 30 years for the Worthington West Franklin Volunteer Ambulance Service.

She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, swimming in her pool and going to beaches.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years whom she married September 4, 1970 Richard Grafton of Worthington; two daughters Sonja McClain and Renee Grafton both of Worthington; two granddaughters Jessica McClain and Kyle Adams of Kittanning and Alexis Husar and Tyler Wilhelm of Kittanning; grandson Troy “TJ” McClain Jr. and wife Kylie of Freeport; two great granddaughters Raelynn and Ember McClain of Freeport; mother Doris Kammerdeiner of Florida; three sisters Rhoda Del Radin of Georgia, Sue Ellen Greer and husband Randy of Brookville, and Teddi Lynn Hilderbrand and husband Monroe of Georgia; brother in law Donald Grafton and wife Virginia of Kittanning; sister in law Kathy Carlesi of Kittanning; sister in law Cindy Claypool and husband Jerry of Kittanning; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step father Stanley “Jum” Kammerdeiner; father Richard “Dick” Smith; father and mother in law Warren and Mildred Grafton.

Friends will be received on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm and on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

A Fire /EMS service will be held in the funeral home at 7:00 pm Sunday.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 am where there will be additional visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service with Pastor Bob Hindman officiating.

Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Memories and condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.

