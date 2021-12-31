Dorothy L. McGiffin, 79, of Knox, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on July 14, 1942 in Elk Township she was the daughter of Martin and Rachel Zagst Beichner.

She was a 1960 graduate of Keystone High School.

Dorothy was married to Bernard J Griebel Sr. on November 18, 1961 by Monseigneur Theobold at St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Bernard preceded her in death on November 18, 1987.

She was later married to William L McGiffin on April 15, 1989 by Rev. John Swoger at St. Michael Church in Fryburg who also preceded her in death on May 1, 2010.

She was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Dorothy taught CCD and RCIA for fifteen years and was an Eucharistic minister.

She enjoyed family as well as extended family and she also had a long time sewing hobby.

Dorothy worked for Beverly Health Care for 15 years from which she retired in July 2004 as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She is survived by her eleven children; five daughters and six sons. Dorothy Marie (Michael) Fasenmyer of Shippenville; Bernard J. Jr. (Ruth) Griebel of Shippenville; David (Shanee) Griebel of Shippenville; Jeffery (Gail) Griebel of NC; John (Jackie) Griebel of Shippenville; Mark (Caroline) Griebel of Shippenville; Amanda (Micheal) DeLoe of Knox; Andrew (Pauline) Griebel of Clarion; Rebecca (Christopher) Eisenman of Fryburg; Veronica McParlane of Butler; and Angela (Griff) Potter of NC. Four step-children: Phyllis Heeter of Knox, Roberta (Larry) Sherman of Seneca, Vernon (Barbara) McGiffin of Knox; James (Connie) McGiffin of Knox. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren also survive.

Siblings surviving include brothers Cletus Beichner of Titusville, PA; and Dennis Beichner of Lacoma NC. Four sisters also survive: Cecilia Daugherty of Corsica, Theresa Galbraith of Brookville, Elizabeth Slike, and Barbara Baughman of Shippenville. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Bernard and William, a son-in-law Dr. John McParlane, two infant brothers Gerald and Phillip Beichner, brothers Edward, Stephen, Bernard, and Martin Beichner. Sisters preceding her in death include Agnes Winger, Adeline Wolbert, Rose Slaughenhaupt, and Mary Baughman, a step-son William H. McGiffin and a step-daughter Lois McGuire.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

With sincere gratitude, the family thanks Clarion Hospital, Clarion Forest VNA and Allegheny General Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Cunningham of Clarion Hospital and Dr. Azous of Allegheny Health Network.

