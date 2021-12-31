Parker Polar Bear Club Plunge Canceled for 2022; Lack of Volunteers for Event Noted



PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – There may be a few hardy individuals who might make individual plunges into the Allegheny River at Parker on January 1, 2022, but they are on their own because the Parker Polar Bear Club Plunge has been canceled for the second year in a row.

(Pictured above: A previous Parker Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day.)

COVID was the reason for cancellation in 2021, and in 2022 it is likely because of a lack of volunteers coupled with any fears of COVID. A lack of volunteers also threatened the event in some earlier years.

Starting over 16 years ago, the Parker Polar Plunge grew to at least 500 people taking the plunge into icy water in some years and often attracted media attention. It was also an event that would put Parker, the smallest city in Pennsylvania, in the spotlight.

Some residents are taking a positive approach and hoping for the return of the Plunge in 2023. Not only is it a colorful winter tradition, but “Freezing’ for a Reason” also served as a fundraiser to raise money for local charities such as Camo Cares, Hunt of a Lifetime, Boys and Girls Club Along the Allegheny, area fire departments, and local children in need.

ExploreClarion.com talked with one of the earlier volunteers for some historical perspective. He stepped down about three years ago before COVID.

“My girlfriend and I, and a couple of other people did it for 10 or 11 years to the point where we weren’t getting people to help and make commitments. When we were done, the local bars and businesses took over and COVID hit. I guess it kind of dwindled off.

“You can’t find people to help, and that’s what we were talking about last night. We were out to eat with some friends, and some people approached us about it. It was a big undertaking, and we would start every year in July to organize a good, safe event.”

The former volunteer who asked to remain anonymous said it was all a process.

“You had to get the state lined up and get emergency people there. We had to get waivers for participants, and we went to an attorney for that. There are t-shirts and other arrangements; it just didn’t happen overnight.”

With some planning and renewed interest, there may be some hope for 2023.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people. We may try something for the next year or so. We’ll see what happens.”

