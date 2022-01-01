 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, January 1, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

New Year’s Day – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain showers likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.