A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

New Year’s Day – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain showers likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

