Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sauerkraut Hot Dish
The unusual blend of ingredients is a pleasant surprise!
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
1-1/2 pounds pork stew meat
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, undrained
8 ounces egg noodles, cooked and drained
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 jar (4-1/2 ounces) whole mushrooms, drained
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown pork. Add onion and celery; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in sauerkraut, noodles, soup, and mushrooms; sprinkle with salt and pepper.
-Spoon into a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Bake, covered, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender, about 1-1/2 hours.
