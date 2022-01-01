Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sauerkraut Hot Dish

The unusual blend of ingredients is a pleasant surprise!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1-1/2 pounds pork stew meat



1 medium onion, chopped2 celery ribs, chopped1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, undrained8 ounces egg noodles, cooked and drained1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1 jar (4-1/2 ounces) whole mushrooms, drainedSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown pork. Add onion and celery; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in sauerkraut, noodles, soup, and mushrooms; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

-Spoon into a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Bake, covered, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender, about 1-1/2 hours.

