Say What?!: ‘Wait, What?’ Tops 2022 Banished Words List

MICHIGAN – The phrases “Wait? What” and “no worries” are now on a list of “banished” words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday.

Following tradition, Lake Superior State University has listed ten words phrases it deemed misused, overused, and useless for 2022.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.