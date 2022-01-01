SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Closed January 1 & 2; Stop In on Monday for Their Ravioli Special!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar will be closed on Saturday, January 1, and Sunday, January 2.
The restaurant will re-open on Monday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m.
Stop in and try one of their ravioli specials.
MONDAY RAVIOLI:
– Mushroom Fontina – Creamy Parmesan & Mushroom
– Beef – Onions, Peppers & Marinara
– Four Cheese – Marinara
– Lobster – Blush Sauce
– Smoked Mozzarella – Tomato Basil Scampi & Feta
– Spinach – Alfredo
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
SAVE SOME ROOM FOR DESSERT!
Regular Dining Room Hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.