SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Closed January 1 & 2; Stop In on Monday for Their Ravioli Special!

Saturday, January 1, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil aaaSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar will be closed on Saturday, January 1, and Sunday, January 2.

The restaurant will re-open on Monday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m.

Stop in and try one of their ravioli specials.

MONDAY RAVIOLI:

– Mushroom Fontina – Creamy Parmesan & Mushroom
– Beef – Onions, Peppers & Marinara
– Four Cheese – Marinara
– Lobster – Blush Sauce
– Smoked Mozzarella – Tomato Basil Scampi & Feta
– Spinach – Alfredo

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

SAVE SOME ROOM FOR DESSERT!

85DA1443-AC9D-43DF-BF0E-F2920FC191C0


Regular Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.


