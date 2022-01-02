A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 30 by 4pm. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.