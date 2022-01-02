All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Berlin Crisis Veteran Bob Wiant
Bob Wiant served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert Wallace Wiant, Jr.
Born: August 26, 1935
Died: November 19, 2021
Hometown: Millerstown, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
In 1953 Bob graduated from Clarion High School, and then he proudly served in the United States Army as a Spec-5 in the 323rd Chemical Company for over four years. He had been discharged and then called back during the Berlin Crisis where he received the Expert Carbine Badge.
He also served the community through his membership with St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
He was laid to rest in the St. Michael Cemetery.
