Clarion County Historical Series: Iron Furnaces – the First Industry in the County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – While the history of oil in Clarion County has always taken the spotlight, it was not the first industry to appear in the county.

(Pictured above: The Helen Furnace in the village of Helen Furnace, Highland Township, that was built in 1845. It shut down nine or ten years later.)

Rather, Clarion County was known for its iron industry. At its peak in 1845, Clarion was host to 31 iron furnaces, many of which still dot the landscape today.

According to A. J. Davis’ 1887 history of the county, History of Clarion County, Pennsylvania, the mineral riches of the region were recognized early on in its history.

In 1816, the Lancaster Land Company, an association of prominent individuals, purchased all of the land north of the Clarion River in what would become Clarion County. At that time, the land was split between Venango and Jefferson Counties.

Twelve years later, Henry Bear, one of the original investors in the land company, along with Christian Myers, also of Lancaster and a more recent owner, came into the county to develop the mineral resources of their property. Their furnace was erected at the mouth of Little Toby Creek.

Two furnaces quickly followed in Shippenville and Lucinda, and at least one furnace was built every year until 1845. Eight were erected that year alone.

With few exceptions, furnaces in Clarion County followed a standard “half-stack model.” They had rough stone around the edges and were lined inside with fire brick that needed to be replaced every couple of years. There were entrances and the front of the furnace to allow for that.

Charcoal was “the basis of iron manufacture” in Clarion, Davis writes. Wood was burned in small clearings, and Davis notes chestnut produced more charcoal, while birch produced the least. Two hundred bushels of charcoal were needed per ton of metal produced.

The metal came from iron ore mined from drifts and banks or when it laid on the surface. The ore was hauled to a furnace yard, which would be level with the top of the furnace stack. It would undergo a preliminary burning with coal to free it from dirt and dross, then wheeled over to the mouth of the furnace, and thrown in with flux. A layer of charcoal was placed over this, then another layer of ore until the furnace was full.

The blasts of air were blown into the sides of the furnace with pistons and drums powered by water and steam while the molten metal filtered through the fire and left the furnace through four openings at the bottom and be poured into molds.

One ton of iron would require three-and-a-half tons of ore and 500 pounds of limestone to use as a flux.

(Pictured above: A drawing of the Redbank Furnace. Courtesy: Clarion County Historical Society.)

At first, the furnaces produced 15 to 25 tons of pig iron a week, but their capabilities were improved throughout their lifetimes. One of the longest-lasting furnaces, the Madison Furnace on Piney Creek, produced 3,048 tons of metal in 1872, one year before it was abandoned. The Redbank Furnace, at the meeting of Redbank Creek and the Allegheny River, did not close down until 1883 at which time it was producing 150 tons of iron a week.

The furnaces were a large employer in the area. The larger ones employed around 75 to 100 men each, while the smaller furnaces employed around 25 to 50 men. Manning the furnace was not the only work. Men would dig for ores, transport it, chop wood, and make charcoal, as well.

Wages ranged from $20.00 to $26.00 per month but only a fourth was paid in cash. The rest had to be spent at the furnace operator’s store.

The scale of the iron industry in Clarion from its peak period in the late 1840s and early 1850s gave the county the nickname of “Iron Country.” Half of all pig metal in that period in northwestern Pennsylvania was manufactured here. This amounted to $700,000.00 a year in iron exports for the county.

However, as strong as it may have seen, the furnace industry was susceptible to the economic conditions of the time. The protectionist “Black Tariff” of 1842 was repealed in 1846 and dealt a serious blow to the iron industry, from which Davis says it never fully recovered.

The effects were not immediately felt, though. By 1850, many furnaces closed and the price of pig iron per ton went down by $8.00 to $20.00.

Prices rebounded again from 1852 to 1854 due to demand from railroad construction, and in March 1854, a ton of pig iron was worth $42.00. Another financial panic in 1857 again hurt the iron industry, softened by demand from the Civil War. After that, however, the industry went into complete decline with the Redbank Furnace being the last one to close down.

Source: “History of Clarion County, Pennsylvania,” Davis, A. J. (Aaron J.), 1847; Created/ Published: Syracuse, N.Y., D. Mason & Co., 1887.



