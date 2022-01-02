Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chicken Chili

You will enjoy a change from traditional chili when you dip your spoon into this flavorful blend of tender chicken, white beans, and just enough zip!

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped



1 tablespoon olive oil2 garlic cloves, minced2 cans (14 ounces each) chicken broth1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles2 teaspoons ground cumin2 teaspoons dried oregano1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, drained, divided1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheeseSliced jalapeno pepper, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chiles, cumin, oregano, and cayenne; bring to a boil.

-Reduce heat to low. With a potato masher, mash one can of beans until smooth. Add to saucepan. Add remaining beans to the saucepan. Simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onion is tender.

-Top each serving with cheese and, if desired, jalapeno pepper.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled chili in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add broth or water if necessary.

