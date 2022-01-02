 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chicken Chili

Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You will enjoy a change from traditional chili when you dip your spoon into this flavorful blend of tender chicken, white beans, and just enough zip!

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cans (14 ounces each) chicken broth
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, drained, divided
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Sliced jalapeno pepper, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chiles, cumin, oregano, and cayenne; bring to a boil.

-Reduce heat to low. With a potato masher, mash one can of beans until smooth. Add to saucepan. Add remaining beans to the saucepan. Simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onion is tender.

-Top each serving with cheese and, if desired, jalapeno pepper.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled chili in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add broth or water if necessary.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


