Letter to the Editor: A Letter of Thanks from Destination Clarion Downtown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jim Crooks of F. L. Crooks submitted the following letter of thanks from Destination Clarion Downtown:

Dear Friends,

We wanted you to know that you made a difference in Downtown Clarion with your generous support for the Christmas decorations. We re-furbished 30 wreaths with commercial bows and bulbs.

The cost of the project was over $2,000.00, which seems high, but commercial-grade products will last many years.

There were many volunteers who helped with this project, as always buying supplies is the easy part— installing, testing, and organizing the effort is the challenge. (Many thanks to Mechanistic Brewing Co. for allowing 20 folks to make a mess!)

On the downside, we were unable to put up the snowflakes as planned even with great effort by Doug Preston’s Public Works Department. This was due to the challenge to get all the parts for the new light poles, specifically the electric outlets on the top of the poles. This was completed the week before Christmas, but we felt that it was too late to put them up for a week.

Next Christmas we will be able to put up the snowflakes between the intersections with the wreaths on the intersections of Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Avenues.

Your financial support is our only source of income and makes all the difference! We want you to know it is greatly appreciated. Together we can make our Clarion a center to be proud of and enjoy living a high quality of life together.

Happy New Year to you and yours,

Jim Crooks, Destination Clarion Downtown