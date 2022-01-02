Say What?!: Ice Will Be Heated for Outdoor NHL Winter Classic

MINNESOTA – The weather is expected to be so cold for Saturday’s National Hockey League’s outdoor Winter Classic that the ice will have to be heated.

The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues are to compete at 7 p.m. EST at Target Field in Minneapolis, where the day’s high temperature is expected to reach -2 degrees F, with a wind-chill factor of about -20 degrees.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.