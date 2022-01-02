 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering BBQ Ribs Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out

Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering BBQ Ribs as their special on Sunday, January 2. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, January 2 – BBQ Ribs
  • Monday, January 3 – Hamburger Steak
  • Tuesday, January 4 – Hamballs, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
  • Wednesday, January 5 – Chicken Stir Fry, 4 Piece Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, January 6 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, January 7 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, January 8 – Cook’s Choice
  • Sunday, January 9 – Stuffed Chicken Breast

The menu is subject to change.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner kr5

korner sloppy joe stacker

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner-kr3

korner cinnimon rolls

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


