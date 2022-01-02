State Police Seek Information on Jefferson County Man Wanted on Terroristic Threats

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for help in locating a Jefferson County man wanted on terroristic threats.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the wanted man has been identified as 25-year-old Haden Cole Roy, of Punxsutawney.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, the Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney barracks responded to a residence located along Winslow Road, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, for a reported domestic dispute.

Further investigation and interviews revealed the actor, identified as Haden Cole Roy, attempted to steal a dirt bike on the property. An argument ensued, and Roy subsequently brandished a semiautomatic handgun, pointing it towards the victim(s).

Roy is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the PA Board of Probation and Parole.

Anyone who comes into contact with Roy or is aware of his whereabouts is requested to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.