7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

