A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

