Anna Marie Slusar

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-J8PJnydOIIIAnna Marie Slusar, age 90, of Franklin, PA, formerly of Kennedy Twp., passed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Mitchell

Loving mother of James Slusar (wife Mary Kay) and Terri Hale (husband Brian)

Grandmother of Leslie Slusar, Robert Slusar, Jacob Hale and Lauren Hale

Sister of the late John Skerczak, Mary Moroz, Peter (Ben) Skerczak and Michael Skerczak.

Family and friends are invited for visitation at McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., Monday 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.

Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting mcdermottfuneralhome.com.


