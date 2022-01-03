Anna Marie Slusar, age 90, of Franklin, PA, formerly of Kennedy Twp., passed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Mitchell

Loving mother of James Slusar (wife Mary Kay) and Terri Hale (husband Brian)

Grandmother of Leslie Slusar, Robert Slusar, Jacob Hale and Lauren Hale

Sister of the late John Skerczak, Mary Moroz, Peter (Ben) Skerczak and Michael Skerczak.

Family and friends are invited for visitation at McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., Monday 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.

Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting mcdermottfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.