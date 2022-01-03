 

Area Man Charged With Choking Woman, Hitting Her Head Off Wall During Domestic Altercation Due in Court Tomorrow

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly choked a woman and struck her head off a wall multiple times during a domestic altercation is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Justin John Caldwell, of Pleasantville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Harmony Township, Forest County, in December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:44 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Butcher Knife Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim who reported that earlier that day, Justin Caldwell became agitated with her and jumped on her while she was lying on the bed.

The victim told police that Caldwell then strangled her with his hands until she was unable to breathe. Then, Caldwell grabbed her by the head with both hands and hit her head off the wall multiple times, leaving holes in the drywall. He also squeezed her hands and wrists hard, causing bruising, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Caldwell also told her that if she called her sister or the police he was “going to kill her.” She noted he had also torn her left earring, causing an injury to her ear.

Police observed redness around the victim’s neck and holes in the drywall where the altercation allegedly took place, the complaint notes.

Police also interviewed Caldwell.

He reportedly stated there was no physical altercation; but at a later point, he admitted he had his hands on the victim’s neck, the complaint indicates.

Caldwell was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 3:15 p.m. on December 15, 2021.


