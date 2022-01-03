Bonnie Jean Selker, 75, of Franklin died peacefully on December 30, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, surrounded by family following an extended medical illness.

Born September 16, 1946, in Meadville, PA, Bonnie was the daughter of William S. and Autumn P. (Smith) Merriman.

She married Joseph William Selker, Jr. of Shippenville, PA on June 20, 1970, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Meadville, PA.

Bonnie graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1964.

After graduation, she completed the Teacher Education Program in English at Edinboro State University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Library Science in 1968.

She went on to teach English at Liberty School District in Mansfield, PA, and was also a Librarian at the Meadville Public Library in Meadville, PA.

After getting married, she became a substitute teacher and librarian at Victory Elementary and Middle Schools, and later at the Franklin Area Middle and High Schools.

She was a member of the St. Patrick Church Parish in Franklin, the Christian Mothers Group and a long serving member of the Sandycreek Township Poll Workers.

Upon retirement with her husband in 2005, Bonnie enjoyed being active in the Ceramics Craft as well as a longtime member of Franklin’s “Flying Needles” Quilting Group.

She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, and in recent years attended many local car shows in his restored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

Her greatest joy was raising her daughter Eva, and sharing her time with her grandchildren, Isaac and Abby.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Eva Marie Selker and husband Steven J. Amrhein, and their children, Isaac Michael Selker-Amrhein and Abigail Lynn Selker-Amrhein, of McKean, PA; her brother, Scott Merriman, sisters Linda and husband William DeArment, and Judi and husband Gary Rodgers, all of Meadville, PA; brothers-in-law, Robert Selker, and Steven and wife Teresa Selker, all of Shippenville, PA, sister-in-law Cindy and husband Jerry Walters of Bel Air, MD, and sister-in-law Judy Adams of Newport Beach, CA.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

A private viewing for family will be held at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St, Franklin, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Church in Franklin will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:00pm. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for Summer 2022.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St Patrick Church of Franklin, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, McKean Hose Company VFD in McKean, PA, or a charity of choice.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

