Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Comet
Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Comet.
Comet is an adult female Shepherd mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Comet came to the shelter as a stray.
She is friendly, playful, and affectionate.
For more information on Comet, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
