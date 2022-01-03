Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Rollups

This cinnamon treat will remind you of baklava, but it’s much simpler to make!

Ingredients

2 cups ground walnuts, toasted

1/4 cup sugar



2 teaspoons ground cinnamon12 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed1/2 cup butter, melted

Syrup:

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Combine walnuts, sugar, and cinnamon.

-Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a 15×12-in. piece of waxed paper; brush with butter. Place a second phyllo sheet on top, brushing it with butter. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.)

-Sprinkle with 1/4 cup walnut mixture. Using waxed paper, roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a long side, removing paper as you roll. Slice roll into 4 smaller rolls; transfer rolls to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Repeat with remaining phyllo dough and walnut mixture, by 1/4 cupfuls. Bake until light brown, 14-16 minutes. Cool dish on a wire rack.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine all syrup ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 5 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Drizzle cinnamon rolls with syrup; sprinkle with remaining walnut mixture.

