Clarion County Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday; 10 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, December 31.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,587 while the death toll remained at 171.

Neighboring Forest County reported ten new COVID-19 cases since Friday, moving the county’s total number to 1,864 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

12/30/21 – 20,104

12/29/21 – 16,765

12/28/21 – 12,905

12/27/21 – 10,806

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11890 207 12097 276 (1 new) Butler 32851 881 33732 616 (2 new) Clarion 6526 61 6587 171 Clearfield 14487 156 14643 262 (2 new) Crawford 15155 311 15466 261 (1 new) Elk 5335 70 5405 76 Forest 1854 10 1864 31 Indiana 12529 168 12697 298 (1 new) Jefferson 6882 61 6943 185 McKean 6322 48 6370 114 Mercer 18155 391 18546 431 (1 new) Venango 8951 125 9076 201 (1 new) Warren 5600 25 5625 180

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

