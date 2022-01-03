 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday; 10 Cases Reported in Forest County

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

photo-1601055283742-8b27e81b5553HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, December 31.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,587 while the death toll remained at 171.

Neighboring Forest County reported ten new COVID-19 cases since Friday, moving the county’s total number to 1,864 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093
12/30/21 – 20,104
12/29/21 – 16,765
12/28/21 – 12,905
12/27/21 – 10,806

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 11890 207 12097 276 (1 new)
Butler 32851 881 33732 616 (2 new)
Clarion 6526 61 6587 171
Clearfield 14487 156 14643 262 (2 new)
Crawford 15155 311 15466 261 (1 new)
Elk 5335 70 5405 76
Forest 1854 10 1864 31
Indiana 12529 168 12697 298 (1 new)
Jefferson 6882 61 6943 185
McKean 6322 48 6370 114
Mercer 18155 391 18546 431 (1 new)
Venango 8951 125 9076 201 (1 new)
Warren 5600 25 5625 180

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.