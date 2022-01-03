David Warren Baker, 83, of Knox area passed away peacefully Thursday evening (12-30-21) at his residence surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County on November 8, 1938, he was the son of the late John W. and Flora Alice Breth Baker.

He was married to the former Laura Mae Fulmer who survives and is a patient at Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center at Sligo.

Following graduation from Clairton High School, Dave entered the United States Marine Corps on Sept. 3, 1957.

He was a Field Radio Operator attaining the rank of Lance Corporal, and was Honorably Discharged on Sept. 2, 1960.

He entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and graduated in 1961.

He served in many areas with the PSP retiring with thirty one years of service.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Knox.

Surviving in addition to his Beloved Wife is a step-daughter Rebecca Sue (Duane) Kahle of Shippenville, special niece and nephew Brandy Britenbaugh and David E. Fulmer, Jr. and great nieces and nephew Abbygail, Katelynn, and Matthew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert Keith Baker and sisters Mary Elizabeth Lucote and Margaret Louise Cope.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Tuesday (01-04-22) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Rd., Knox where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM.

Private burial will be Wednesday morning at Perryville Cemetery, near Parker.

Use of masks and social distancing should be considered.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Dave’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Rd., Knox, Pa. 16232.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.