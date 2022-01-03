Dorothea “Dottie” R. Lauer, 70, of Lucinda, passed away on December 30, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on March 30, 1951 in Day City, PA she was the daughter of Augustine and Velma Reitz Lauer.

She was a 1969 graduate of North Clarion High School.

Dottie was a member of St. Michael Church in Frybug.

Dottie enjoyed completing word search books, reading and until her eye sight started to fail quilting and embroidery.

She is survived by her siblings Clair “Butch” Reitz and wife Judy of Lucinda, Mike Lauer of Shippenville, John Lauer of Lucinda, Robert Lauer and wife Ruth of Clarion, and Constance “Connie” Smith and husband Bill of Lucinda.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, and a step-sister Sara Reitz.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Dottie’s honor may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabeties.org.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.